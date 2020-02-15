|
William J. Shindehite, 92, of Youngwood, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Hunker. He was born Oct. 14, 1927, in Yukon, son of the late William F. and Anna P. Pivini Shindehite. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Menasaha Corp. at the Yukon plant as a maintenance man and a printing press operator. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy. He was a former member of New Life Free Methodist Church of Jeannette for 30 years, where he served as Sunday school superintendent, treasurer, conference delegate, trustee and usher before leaving and joining Greensburg Alliance Church. He was the treasurer of The Young At Heart senior group and of the Alliance Men, where he served on the board of trustees and as an usher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, I. Bernice Smith Shindehite; his first wife, of 50 1/2 years, Beulah J. Frye Greenawalt Shindehite; and two brothers, George H. Shindehite and James Lewis Shindehite. He is survived by his son, William A. Shindehite, of Irwin; two granddaughters, Lisa and Amber Shindehite; two stepchildren, Renee Seymour, of Texas, and Wendy Pizzutelli, of Greensburg; two stepgranddaughters, Stacy Shipley, of Greensburg, and Amanda Herb, of Norristown; two stepgrandsons, Stephen Couey, with the Navy, and Charles Couey and family, of Auburn, Ala.; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the funeral home with Dr. Timothy Luchon officiating. Interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery in Madison. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.