William Leroy "Bill" Culler, 77, of Scottdale, passed away at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his residence. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor George Umphlet officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
