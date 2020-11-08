William "Bill" L. Lynch, 88, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was a St. Charles, Mo. resident for more than 54 years. He was born May 12, 1932, in Latrobe, to the late Karl and Antoinette (Liebermann) Lynch. He married his beloved wife, JoAnn (Jadot) Lynch, on Dec. 15, 1956, in Jeannette. Bill served four years in the Navy during the Korean War. After completing service, Bill earned a degree in electrical engineering at Trine University in Angola, Ind. He worked the majority of his career at McDonnell Douglas Corp. in St. Louis, retiring after 30 years. In retirement, Bill and JoAnn traveled the U.S. by RV and enjoyed the life of winter Texans in McAllen, Texas. Bill is survived by wife, JoAnn; and children, Pattie (Michael) Mansur, of Kansas City, Mo., Mark (Julie) Lynch, of St. Peters, Mo., Scott (Alison) Lynch, of O'Fallon, Mo., and Jennifer (Brian) Andrzejewski, of St. Charles, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Kathryn (Justin) Snellen, Claire and Robert Mansur, Lauren and Will Lynch, Amanda and Ben Lynch, and Jordan (Alex) Bruns, Taylor (Michael) Hensiek, Hannah and Audrey Andrzejewski; and great-grandchildren, Ford Snellen and Kennedy Bruns. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Fitzmaurice, in Latrobe. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Karolyn Davoli and Kay Nelson. Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in St. Charles, Mo. Details are at baue.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Presbyterian Church Building Fund or the American Cancer Society
.