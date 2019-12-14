Home

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
1954 - 2019
William L. Mears Obituary
William F. "Bill" Mears, 65, of Jeannette, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was born March 14, 1954, in Greensburg, son of the late Thomas L. and Josephine (Cipicchio) Mears. Bill was employed by General Weldments, where he worked as a journeyman machinist, quality control supervisor, along with many other duties. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with family and friends, including his adored dog, Baybe Mae. Surviving is his beloved wife, Deborah (Shields) Mears; a stepson, Jason C. Snyder, of Jeannette; a brother, Wayne (Marie) Mears, of Claridge; nephew, Brian (Jackie) Mears, and a niece, Lisa (Russ) Bolton.
Respecting Bill's wishes there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 14, 2019
