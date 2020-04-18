|
William L. Murdock, 82, of Oklahoma Borough, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in his residence. Born May 14, 1937, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Lee and Blanche Jones Murdock. A veteran of the Army, he had been employed by Babcock & Wilcox and Medrad/Bayer Corp. in quality control. Bill was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natrona Heights, a member of the Vandergrift American Legion Post No. 114 and the Tarentum Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, reloading ammunition, shooting, and spending time with his grandchildren. He had been a volunteer at Allegheny Valley Hospital for the past 20 years. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patricia Vida Murdock, of Oklahoma Borough; his son, Scott (Shannon) Murdock, of Freeport; two grandchildren, Sarah and Jackson Murdock; a brother, James Murdock, of Butler; and a sister, Karyn Ward of Lexington, S.C.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Due to public health concerns, all services will be private. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.