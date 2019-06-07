William Lee "Bill" Orner, 81, of Horseheads, N.Y., formerly of Youngwood, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home. Bill was born March 11, 1938, in Youngwood, to Alfred and Grace Johnston Orner. Bill graduated high school in 1956, the last graduating class of Youngwood High School. Bill spent the next four years serving his country in the Navy on the USS Intrepid. He worked his way up through the corrugated paper industry and retired as plant manager from Colonial Corrugated, in Connecticut. Bill is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane; his two daughters, Dayna (Jim) DiPasquale and Vanessa (Trent) Buff, and his son, Robert (Toni) Orner; his seven grandchildren, C.J. and Brett DiPasquale, Rachel and Erika Orner and Reagan, Emerson and Asher Buff; and his three stepchildren, Carol, Chrissy and Parish. He also has four surviving sisters, Elaine (Don) Krueger, Mary Ann O'Keane, Lucretia Dorsey and Karen Ketterer; and 10 nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the wishes of Bill, there will be no funeral services. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 7, 2019