Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pierdominici
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Pierdominici


1958 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William L. Pierdominici Obituary
William L. "Bill" Pierdominici, 60, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born April 26, 1958, in Latrobe, the son of Victor and Fay (Himler) Pierdominici, of Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving daughter, Kelsye Pierdominici, a granddaughter, Milli, on the way with fiance Anthony Hill; his sister, Vicki Weimer; a sister-in-law, Shelly Duncan; nieces and nephews, Josh and Jordan Weimer, Christopher Lupyan, Candice Gaddy, Nicole Messaros, and Jonathan Sanino; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bill was employed as a sales consultant in the automobile business for a number of years, having worked for many area dealerships, most recently, Sendell Motors in Greensburg. He was a member of the Frontier Club in Latrobe and loved to play golf, especially on Thursdays at Glengarry Golf Course. He also enjoyed spending time at hunting camp, going to the beach, and watching his granddogs, Luka and Laila. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his daughter, Kelsye. He was preceded in death by his wife, Renee Pierdominici in 1998; his father- and mother-in-law, Clifford and Mildred Felton; and his dear friend, Jeff Ferlin.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More