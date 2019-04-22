William L. "Bill" Pierdominici, 60, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born April 26, 1958, in Latrobe, the son of Victor and Fay (Himler) Pierdominici, of Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving daughter, Kelsye Pierdominici, a granddaughter, Milli, on the way with fiance Anthony Hill; his sister, Vicki Weimer; a sister-in-law, Shelly Duncan; nieces and nephews, Josh and Jordan Weimer, Christopher Lupyan, Candice Gaddy, Nicole Messaros, and Jonathan Sanino; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bill was employed as a sales consultant in the automobile business for a number of years, having worked for many area dealerships, most recently, Sendell Motors in Greensburg. He was a member of the Frontier Club in Latrobe and loved to play golf, especially on Thursdays at Glengarry Golf Course. He also enjoyed spending time at hunting camp, going to the beach, and watching his granddogs, Luka and Laila. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his daughter, Kelsye. He was preceded in death by his wife, Renee Pierdominici in 1998; his father- and mother-in-law, Clifford and Mildred Felton; and his dear friend, Jeff Ferlin.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary