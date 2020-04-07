|
|
William Lewis Rogers, 81, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Murrysville. He was born June 3, 1938, to Lt. William Loveland Rogers and Elizabeth Sorley Rogers at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kennon Rogers; and a stepfather, Fredrick B. Lyon. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Carolyn James Rogers; three children, Elizabeth C. Rogers, William T. (Julie) Rogers, and Julie H. Barrow; two stepsons, Wallace J. (Amy) Wright and Steven H. (Debbie) Wright; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Bill's early schooling was in Alexandria, Va. and in Europe, where he learned and spoke French. In 1956, Bill graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa. He attended Renssellaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., and later spent two years at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. In 1965, Bill received his bachelor of electrical engineering degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Bill's engineering career began in 1961 with Westinghouse Electric Corp. After his retirement from Westinghouse in 1981, he worked with a group of engineers in a startup company by the name of PanelVision. From there, he moved on to Dravo Engineers in Pittsburgh, followed by Concurrent Technologies Corp. in Johnstown, PA. Before he retired in 2011, he spent four years with Enercon, in Murrysville. Retirement gave him the opportunity to do volunteer work for non-profit, charitable organizations. As a long-time member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville, Bill spent many enjoyable hours doing church work. He was a long-time choir member, a Sunday school teacher and served on many committees both at the local church level as well as for Presbytery located in Greensburg. Bill loved music, participating in various choirs, and musical theater. He enjoyed woodworking and spent many hours in his workshop creating, constructing, designing and "fixing things." He was also a creative and culinary cook, incorporating many of his family's favorite recipes. And he loved entertaining family and guests. Funeral services for Bill will be private with his family. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Redstone Highlands, Benevolent Care Fund, 4951 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.