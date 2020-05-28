William M. Bickel Jr.
William M. Bickel Jr., 63, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born March 27, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late William M. Sr. and Florence Sibilsky Bickel. He was a life member of the GVFD Hose Co. 7. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Charles D. Bickel and Timothy M. Bickel. He is survived two sons, William M. Bickel III, of Dunbar, W.Va., and Joseph Finfrock, of Latrobe; a daughter, Nichole (Michael) Scott, of Jeannette; seven grandchildren, Cheyanne, Sierra, Alexandra, Kaelyn, Savanna, Autumn and Joseph; a great-granddaughter, Aubriella; a brother, James M. Bickel, of Greensburg; two sisters, Jean M. Bickel and companion, Paul Smith, of Southwest Greensburg, and Anne M. Bickel, of Greensburg. A private service will be performed by members of GVFD. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.
