William M. Dunn, 83, of Latrobe, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at UPMC East Hospital, while recovering from a fall. He was born and raised in Hostetter, a son of the late Homer and Catherine (Klimchock) Dunn. He left Hostetter to be in the Air Force, specializing in electronics and jet engine repair. In 1958, Dunn Brothers Trucking was created, which continued until he retired at the age of 80 as the owner and operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred Dunn; and his sister, Marcella Dunn. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte (Betsy); daughters, Dianne Miller and husband, Kim and Sherri Smith and husband, Paul; son, Bill Dunn Jr. and wife, Aly; eight grandchildren; five and three-quarters great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a member of numerous local organizations; Roosevelt Club and Old Crabtree Sportsman's were his favorites. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, cigars, skeet shooting, music, dancing and his family.

Bill arranged for his body to be donated to science. The memorial service will be held Saturday at Word of Life Church, 4497 State Route 136, Greensburg. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., with service at 11:30 a.m. All are invited to celebrate his life. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary