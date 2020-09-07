1/1
William M. Lundie
1936 - 2020
William McKenzie Lundie, formerly of Washington Township, Apollo, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pa. He was born March 8, 1936, in Yonkers, N.Y., to William J. and Margaret M. Lundie. William graduated from New York University in 1958 with a degree in chemistry, and later from George Washington Medical School in Washington, D.C., in 1962. He served his internship at Akron General Hospital in Akron, Ohio, and then spent two years in the Air Force in Duluth, Minn., where he was hospital commander during his last three years. William then did his residency in internal medicine at the VA Hospital in Washington, D.C. He began his medical practice at the Miner's Clinic in New Kensington and Apollo in 1968, before starting his own practice in Vandergrift in 1989, until his retirement in 1995. During his retirement, William enjoyed making wine, gardening, and spending the winters in Shallotte, N.C., where he volunteered teaching math in the elementary school. He was a member of the Apollo Masonic Lodge in Apollo and had a dual membership in the Shallotte Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Sudan Shriners there. William is survived by his wife, Juanita (Nita); a daughter, Bethany Rouland; a grandson, William Rouland; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Ellen. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterfront Drive No. 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements are by SHEETZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. No services are scheduled at this time.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
