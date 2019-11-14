|
William M. Murray, 92, of Greensburg, Unity Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home. Born March 13, 1927, in Latrobe, he was the son of John and Louise Kuhn Murray. Bill was a member of St. Florian Church, United, where he had served on parish council and volunteered at the summer festivals working the beer stand and their bingos. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Greensburg Lumber Company. Bill was a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Genevieve; and a sister, Lawrey. He is survived by three children, Suzanne Vickovic, of Huntingdon, Calif., Samuel Murray and wife, Jodi, of North Huntingdon, and Gregory Murray, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Matt, Sam Vickovic, Kylie, Shawyn, Laurel, Keeghan Murray; two great-grandchildren, Loyla and Velzy Vickovic; and a sister, Anna Catherine Tempio.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His vigil service will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers are at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Church. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Armbrust Veteran Assoc.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019