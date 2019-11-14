Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:30 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Murray


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Murray Obituary
William M. Murray, 92, of Greensburg, Unity Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home. Born March 13, 1927, in Latrobe, he was the son of John and Louise Kuhn Murray. Bill was a member of St. Florian Church, United, where he had served on parish council and volunteered at the summer festivals working the beer stand and their bingos. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Greensburg Lumber Company. Bill was a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Genevieve; and a sister, Lawrey. He is survived by three children, Suzanne Vickovic, of Huntingdon, Calif., Samuel Murray and wife, Jodi, of North Huntingdon, and Gregory Murray, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Matt, Sam Vickovic, Kylie, Shawyn, Laurel, Keeghan Murray; two great-grandchildren, Loyla and Velzy Vickovic; and a sister, Anna Catherine Tempio.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His vigil service will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers are at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Church. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Armbrust Veteran Assoc.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -