William M. Timek, 88, of Irwin, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Rillton and was a son of the late Joseph S. and Anna (Betlin) Timek. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a locomotive engineer for US Steel Edgar Thomson for 40 years. William was active in the Steelworkers Union and active in Western Pennsylvania politics. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann P. (Panuline) Timek. Surviving are a son, Paul Michael Timek, of Austin, Texas, and a grandson, Paul Martin Timek.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., at which time a service will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Township.
