J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
William M. Timek


1931 - 2019
William M. Timek Obituary
William M. Timek, 88, of Irwin, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Rillton and was a son of the late Joseph S. and Anna (Betlin) Timek. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a locomotive engineer for US Steel Edgar Thomson for 40 years. William was active in the Steelworkers Union and active in Western Pennsylvania politics. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann P. (Panuline) Timek. Surviving are a son, Paul Michael Timek, of Austin, Texas, and a grandson, Paul Martin Timek.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., at which time a service will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Township.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19, 2019
