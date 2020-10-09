1/1
William Maroadi
1932 - 2020
William Maroadi, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Mary Maroadi. After his mother's passing, he was raised by his grandmother, Stella Maroadi, and uncle, Tony Maroadi. Bill was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War Era, and after serving his country, he founded Maroadi Transfer and Storage in 1967. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, an avid golfer, enjoyed all kinds of music and sponsored the National Championship Slow Pitch Softball team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (LaManna) Maroadi; brothers, Richard and Tommy Roup; sister, Mary Roup; and granddaughter, Jenna Maroadi. He is survived by his son, William Maroadi and his wife, Lynette; daughters, Mary Maroadi Warner and her husband, Mike, Antoinette Culbertson and her husband, Dan; grandchildren, Anthony Maroadi, P.J. McLaughlin, Gina Keiser and Joey Culbertson; and great-granddaughter, Cassidy Vehar. Friends were received Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Entombment followed in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cassidy Vehar Trust, c/o: 760 Castleview Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Such a kind, loving & funny man, who loved his family & golf! Rest in Eternal Peace in Heaven with Rose & Jenna! Sending sincere sympathy to the Maroadi Family.... until we meet again
John & Jane Marino
