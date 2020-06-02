William Nixon
William Nixon, 65, of Irwin, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1954, in Braddock, a son of the late James A. and Kathleen (Dillon) Nixon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike "Smiles" and Hazel Beljan. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a printer pressman for First Energy, of Greensburg. He was a social member of the North Irwin Fire Department, and also a member of the Irwin Country Club. Bill loved golfing and was a member of Trafford Golf League and the North Irwin Golf League. Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Beljan) Nixon; two daughters, Nicole Butler and her husband, Mike, of Irwin, and Melissa Arthur and her husband, Kyle, of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Matthew, Abby and Emmi; brother and sister, Mary Kay Shirey and her husband, Larry, of North Huntingdon, Patrick Nixon and his wife, Cindy, of Tionesta, and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A private funeral service will be held Thursday. Due to pandemic restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
