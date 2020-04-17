|
William P. Hughes, of Belmar, N.J., died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Sunnyside Manor, Wall Township, N.J. He was born July 21, 1924, in Osceola Mills, Pa., a son of the late Martin and Mary (Hefferan) Hughes. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lucille S. Hughes; a daughter, Jacalyn; and nine brothers and sisters. Formerly of North Huntingdon, he worked for many years at Westinghouse Research Lab and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. He was a volunteer at both Jeannette Hospital and Norwin Area Meals on Wheels. A World War II Army veteran, wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, he was awarded the Legion of Honor in 2013 in recognition of his service in France. He is survived by his children, Drs. Patricia and John Hutchinson, of Belmar, Susan and Paul Mead, of Weddington, N.C., and Terry and Maria Hughes, of Verona; grandchildren, Ben and Alison Mead, Abby Mead, Jill and Billy McFarland, Jennifer and Russ Wirsing and Laura and Allen Graham; and great-grandchildren, Adelle Wirsing, Elyse, Lydia and Luke Mead and Skylar and Addison Graham. A memorial event will be scheduled at a future time. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.jerseyshorecremation.com.