William P. Umek
1930 - 2020
William P. Umek, 90, of Harwick, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born March 23, 1930, to his parents, the late Anton and Josephine Breskiner Umek, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Umek served his country in the Army until his honorable discharge. He worked construction most of his life and operating heavy equipment, as well as driving school bus for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting skeet and especially driving his John Deere tractor on his farm. Bill belonged to The SNPJ Slovene Benefit Society and was of the Catholic faith. Surviving him are loving wife, Clara (Modolo) Umek; sister, Anna Zorch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at 7 p.m. following visitation. Burial will be private. Please follow CDC guidelines, and masks and distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Slovene Radio Hour, 381 F St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
