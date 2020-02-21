|
William P. Willochell, 84, of Unity Township, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 18, 1935, in Latrobe, a son of the late Leo and Mary (Metz) Willochell. Prior to retirement, he worked for Triangle News and had served with the Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of Calumet Community Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Willochell; a brother, Leonard Willochell; and a sister, Virginia Koshir. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Pomponi) Willochell; four children, Gina O'Barto and husband, Mike, of Unity Township, William P. Jr. and wife, Shawna, of Mt. Pleasant, Kenneth J. and fiancee, Joni, of Latrobe, and Timothy A. Willochell and wife, Sheila, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Danielle and Michael O'Barto Jr.; a brother, Thomas Willochell, of Latrobe; three sisters, Dolores Linden, of Ligonier, Julia Capozzi, of Harrison City, and Yolanda Defilippis, of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. www.bachafh.com.