Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Norvelt Union Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Petrakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Petrakis


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Petrakis Obituary
William "Carpenter Bill" Petrakis passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Bill was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Universal, Pa. He was a naturally gifted, self-taught carpenter who started making furniture for family and friends in grade school. His talent grew and he built his first home even before high school graduation-for his parents in Monroeville. During his 50-plus years as a carpenter, he built hundreds of homes and retail spaces throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. Bill was an avid marksman, a hunter, a gun collector, a lifetime member of the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association and a country music fan (the classics) who loved to play his guitar and sing hymns at church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret; his brother, Theo; and parents, Kyriakos and Anna. Bill is survived by his children, Anna Robinson (Robert), Kathryn Petrakis (Thomas Smith), Sandra Petrakis (Ed Sheehan) and William A. Petrakis (Elaine); and his brother, Steve. He was a devoted stepfather to Marti Magill (Glenn), Robert Janzef (Judy), Betty Highland (deceased husband, Daniel) and Glen Janzef; the adored Papou of Alexander Smith (Sandra), Lydia Smith, Gregory Smith, Brian Petrakis (Kaitlyn), Nicole Childs (Ben) and Joseph Petrakis; beloved grandfather of Wendy Cortese (Pat), Jason Magill (Jen), Matthew Janzef (Racheal), Kristin Janzef, Dustin Janzef (Shannon), Randy, Katie Hyland and Abbie Janzef. Bill had 13 great-grandchildren and was also a cherished adopted grandfather to Jennifer Black. Bill was dearly loved by his large family. They will carry with them many fond and lasting memories of his straight talk, guitar playing, singing and carpentry skills. He will be greatly missed.
A remembrance for Bill will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Norvelt Union Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David L. Greer and the Rev. Linda Snyder. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -