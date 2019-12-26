|
|
William "Carpenter Bill" Petrakis passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Bill was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Universal, Pa. He was a naturally gifted, self-taught carpenter who started making furniture for family and friends in grade school. His talent grew and he built his first home even before high school graduation-for his parents in Monroeville. During his 50-plus years as a carpenter, he built hundreds of homes and retail spaces throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. Bill was an avid marksman, a hunter, a gun collector, a lifetime member of the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association and a country music fan (the classics) who loved to play his guitar and sing hymns at church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret; his brother, Theo; and parents, Kyriakos and Anna. Bill is survived by his children, Anna Robinson (Robert), Kathryn Petrakis (Thomas Smith), Sandra Petrakis (Ed Sheehan) and William A. Petrakis (Elaine); and his brother, Steve. He was a devoted stepfather to Marti Magill (Glenn), Robert Janzef (Judy), Betty Highland (deceased husband, Daniel) and Glen Janzef; the adored Papou of Alexander Smith (Sandra), Lydia Smith, Gregory Smith, Brian Petrakis (Kaitlyn), Nicole Childs (Ben) and Joseph Petrakis; beloved grandfather of Wendy Cortese (Pat), Jason Magill (Jen), Matthew Janzef (Racheal), Kristin Janzef, Dustin Janzef (Shannon), Randy, Katie Hyland and Abbie Janzef. Bill had 13 great-grandchildren and was also a cherished adopted grandfather to Jennifer Black. Bill was dearly loved by his large family. They will carry with them many fond and lasting memories of his straight talk, guitar playing, singing and carpentry skills. He will be greatly missed.
A remembrance for Bill will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. His service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Norvelt Union Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David L. Greer and the Rev. Linda Snyder. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019