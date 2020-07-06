William R. "Chip" Breth, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Born Sept. 11, 1965, he was the son of William H. and Terri (Gelnett) Breth. They survive. William graduated from Victory Baptist Academy. He was employed as a truck driver for R&B Properties. William enjoyed collecting guns and knives, as well as spending time with his family. He was Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents, William is survived by his five children, Charissa Bucklew, of Philipsburg, Daphine (Christopher) Pearce, of Curwensville, William A. (Stephanie) Breth, of Clearfield, Sydney Breth, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lynsey Breth, of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Brianna Moriaty, Meridith Botelho, Micah Pearce, Eli Breth, Kennady Breth, Landon Pearce, and a seventh grandchild due in March; a sister, Tina (Rick) Simon, of Richmond, Va.; his life companion, Tina Roy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. William was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at ADAMSON FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., DuBois. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Danial Osterhout officiating. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com
