William Randall "Randy" Curcio, 68, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in UMPC Presbyterian Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1950, in Charleroi, son of Milio W. Curcio and Evelyn Murray Curcio. Randy was retired from the Air Force with 38 years of service. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base before going to Vietnam as a flight mechanic on C-123's, where he meet up with his father who also was serving in the Air Force. He also was in Grenada and Desert Storm, where he was a crew chief on a C-130 cargo plane. Randy also did two tours of active duty in Iraq as a production superintendent. He was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, in Newell, where he grew up. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Curcio, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; wife, Rachel Curcio; daughter, Leslie Chalfant, of Pittsburgh, daughter, Randi Lee Stolick and husband, Matt, of Ohio, son, William Curcio II and Paige, of Georgia, daughter, Elizabeth Simoneau and husband, Mark, of Pittsburgh, son, David Curcio and wife, Tara, of Pittsburgh; sister, Susan Manery and husband, William, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Jordan, David, Rachel, Van, Simone, Moses, Solomon, Sullivan, Kessler, Jonathan Randall, Victoria, Aria, Riley and Kira. He was preceded in death by his father, Milio W. Curcio, Feb. 7, 1994; son, Richard Chalfant; grandson, Vincent; and brother, Milio "Buddy" Curcio.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC., 334 Main St., Fayette City. Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the funeral home, with Father Michael Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery, Rostraver Township, with full military honors accorded by Perryopolis Gold Star, VFW Post 7023. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 9, 2019