William R. Gilchrist, 78, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janice (Lyons) Gilchrist for 31 years; loving father of Melinda (Jim) Polson, Melanie (Butch) Doyle and Kathy (Nick) Blumling; honored stepfather of Shawn (Sherry) Seibert, Jody (Jamie) Seibert and the late Scott Seibert; precious grandpap of Krista, Mindi, Zach, Mason, Cole and Willow; brother of Sheryl (Bud) Williams, Richard Gilchrist, the late Donald (John Sheets) Gilchrist, the late Ronald Gilchrist and late Patricia Gilchrist. Bill was a manager of the Giant Eagle of North Huntingdon and, after a number of years, he became the manager of the Shop 'n Save of Forest Hills. He later owned and operated a Wise Potato Chip route until his retirement. In retirement, Bill enjoyed driving a bus for students at Clelian Heights in Greensburg. He also enjoyed a good round of golf.
There will not be a visitation and his memorial service will be private to his family. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17, 2019