|
|
William R. "Willy" Hoffman, 69, of Hoffman Heights (Greensburg), passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born June 23, 1950, in Greensburg, a son of the late Richard "Dick" and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Gunter) Hoffman. Willy was formerly employed as a machinist by Universal Welding, Export. He then became a driver for The Children's Institute in Pittsburgh. Willy will be remembered by many as being a kind and very family-oriented man. His most treasured moments in life were those spent with his beloved family. Willy enjoyed woodworking, flea markets, hunting, fishing and being one of Santa's helpers. He attended Cornerstone Ministries, Murrysville. In addition to his parents, Dick and Jackie, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Miller-Fink and Betsy Lohr. Willy will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Gwenna (Hennigan) Hoffman; daughter, Elisa Wilson and her husband, Brian, of Trees Mills; son, Keith R. Hoffman and his wife, Lisa, of Pleasant Unity; sister, Patti Peiffer (John); and brother, H. Keith Hoffman, all of Hoffman Heights; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Willy was very involved in his grandchildren's lives and will be especially missed by Tommy, Cody and Connor Wilson, all of whom he was very proud. He was looking forward to meeting his first granddaughter, Abigail Hoffman, who is "on the way."
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, prior to a memorial service that will be conducted at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Willy's memory may be made to his family. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019