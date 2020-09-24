1/1
William R. Lewis
1956 - 2020
William R. Lewis, 64, of Derry Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Bill was born Jan. 4, 1956, in Greensburg, to Marion L. Howell Lewis and the late Eugene H. Lewis. He was a 1974 graduate of Penn-Trafford High School. Bill was a talented drummer and he and his band, Sagebrush, won the 1983 state country music band competition. One of their prizes was an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville to perform on stage at the Grand Old Opry. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Bonnie Nicholson Lewis; two brothers, Eugene H. "Lou" Lewis Jr. and Robert D. (Theresa) Lewis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Davis, George (Sharon) Nicholson, John (Kellie) Nicholson and Robert (Lisa Shrum) Nicholson; mother-in-law, Martha Nicholson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen "Sissy" McMahon; father-in-law, George Nicholson; and brother-in-law, Larry Nicholson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Clifford Hockensmith, officiating. Please be advised that visitation is limited to 25 people at one time and masks are required. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 24, 2020.
