William R. Murrman, 88, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Brookdale Latrobe. He was born May 28, 1931, in Jeannette, the son of the late Edward G. Murrman and Pauline Monahan Murrman. His wife, Joyce Kanaan Murrman, predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his brothers, Father Jonathan and Father Warren Murrman, of St. Vincent Archabbey; and his sister, Marguerite Altman, of New Castle; and several nieces. Private burial will take place in St. Vincent Cemetery in Latrobe, following a rite of committal with final commendation at the cemetery's mausoleum. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.