William R. Smith
1956 - 2020
William R. Smith, 64, of Greensburg, formerly of Youngwood, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, after a long illness. He was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Fort Knox, Ky. Prior to his disability, he was an electrician for the city of Greensburg. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. William was a 1975 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and was a member of the diving team. He enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League Baseball, and was a big sports fan. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 44 years, Vickie; daughter, Joyce (Mark) Malis; sons, Michael Smith and Joseph (Amanda) Smith, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Sierra (Chen), Noah Malis, Kyle Malis, Malane Smith and Gianna Smith; and brothers, Robert Wightman Jr., of New Stanton, and Butch (Diane) Smith, of Arona. William was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Wightman; brother, Greg Smith; and his best buddy, Cleo. The family would like to express their gratitude to his hospice nurse, Christine Drnjevich, who was his angel in blue. The family also wants to express all our love and gratitude to his "other brothers," Doug Brawley and Brian Ferace, for their support and devotion during these difficult times. There will be no public viewing, and a private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
