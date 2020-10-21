William R. Vaughn Jr., 88, of McKeesport, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Greenville, S.C., and was the son of the late William R. Sr. and Sallie (Allen) Vaughn. He was a member of Park Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon. He was an Army veteran, had worked for Camphill Industries and had previously worked for the former U.S. Steel National Tube Works. William loved to golf and fish. He is survived by his wife, Bernice E. (Golz) Vaughn; daughter, Nancy (Thomas) Andrejko, of McKeesport; son, David Vaughn, of Elizabeth Township; sister, Ruby Dorsey, of Marietta, S.C.; brothers, Lewis (Lila) Vaughn, of Greer, S.C., and Douglas (Della) Vaughn, of Travelers Rest, S.C.; grandsons, William Vaughn and Timothy (Amber) Quiggle; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Giovanna Quiggle; sister-in-law, Mary Vaughn, of Hendersonville, N.C.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Vaughn; grandson, Patrick Quiggle; and daughter-in-law, Marianne Vaughn. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Park Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Rudy Mayak will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Park Baptist Church at 749 Center St., McKeesport, PA 15132. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
.