William R. Zakravsky, 86, of McKeesport, resident of John J. Kane Regional Nursing Home, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17. 2019. He was the beloved father of Teresa J. Smith and Frank (Mayumi) T. Zakravsky; loving grandfather of Melissa A. Smith, Steven T. Zakravsky, Brian H. Zakravsky and Angela S. Zakravsky; he is also survived by his sisters, JoAnne Crowel and Marion Morton. William worked at WABCO for many years. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Sunrise Nov. 30 1932-Sunset Sept. 17, 2019.
There will be no visitation, Service is private. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019