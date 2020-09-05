William S. Chelko, 88, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Brackenridge, son of the late Julius and Mary Rose (Knotek) Chelko. Bill attended St. Mathias School and St. Vincent's in Latrobe and Har-Brack High School. He served his country in the Korean Was as an airman first class in the Air Force. Bill retired as a roll turner from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge after 42 years of service. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights, where he served as an usher. Bill was a volunteer for the Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation and also at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He enjoyed fishing, taking care of his garden and flowers, camping with family and friends at Pymatuming Lake and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. Bill also enjoyed traveling with his late wife to Europe, Seoul, Korea, and annual Air Force reunions throughout the United States. He is survived by his children, Amy (Samuel) Sheaffer, of Parks Township, Kevin (Teresa) Chelko, of Huntersville, N.C., and Alan (Sharon Machuga) Chelko, of Prague, Czech Republic; grandchildren, Sara (Braden) Orange, Kalie (Michael Minda) Sheaffer, Lauren Sheaffer, Christopher (Fiorella Becker) Chelko, Amanda (Darian) Harris, Madeline Chelko, Max Chelko, Quinn Chelko and Niko Chelko; and by his great-grandchildren, Magnus Chelko and Dominic Harris. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Frances X. (Obidowski) Chelko on May 10, 2020; brothers, Frank, Louis and Joseph Chelko; and sisters, Rose Brestensky and Amelia Baranowski. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with his pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial with full military accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation, 1 Acee Drive, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
