William S. DiBerardine, 70, of Carlisle, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Greensburg, son of the late William J. and Vivian Giacomo DiBerardine. Bill worked as an accountant for many years before retiring as a CFO. He was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1968, and a graduate of Penn State University Class of 1972 with a bachelor of science degree. While attending Penn State, he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1299, Carlisle Elks Lodge 578 BPOE, White Circle Club of Carlisle, Carlisle Family Moose Lodge 761, and the AMVETS Post 274 of Carlisle. Bill enjoyed many hobbies such as playing cards, bowling, golfing with his sons and traveling. Bill was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. Bill is survived by his three children, William T. (wife Michelle) DiBerardine, of New Bloomfield, Pa., Laura (fiance John Sacco) L. DiBerardine, of San Diego, Calif., and Thomas C. DiBerardine, of Arnold. He is also survived by his fiancee, Judith M. Burkholder, of Carlisle; three sisters, Mary Jo (husband Earl) Izydore, of Pittsburgh, Theresa (husband Frank) Fazio, of Arnold, and Christina (late husband Jim) Couts, of Lower Burrell; his aunt, Marion "Auntie" Capozzi, of Florida, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a walk-through viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the HOFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, with Father Tiburtius A. Raja as celebrant. Burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle, with military honors being provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Masks and social distancing practices are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com
