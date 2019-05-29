Home

William S. Hankins Obituary
William S. "Bill" Hankins, 63, of Jeannette, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home. He was born April 18, 1956, in Syracuse, N.Y., a son of the late William H. and Barbara C. (Connable) Hankins. Bill was a 1974 graduate of Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg. He was currently employed by A.J. Myers, Export. Bill was a very talented musician. He had a passion for songwriting and everything musical. Currently, he was a member of two bands, Sky Pilot and Moneypenny. Bill enjoyed motorcycles, skiing and spending time with his family and pets. Bill will be greatly missed by his beloved daughter, Dorelia Hankins; stepson, Michael Stewart; their mother, Christine Hankins, all of Jeannette; brother, Tommy Hankins, of Florida; and many friends. Respecting the family's wishes, visitation will be private.
Family and friends are invited to a dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the church hall of Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, immediately followed by a memorial service for Bill that will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Ron Raptosh, officiating. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport, St., Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Bill Hankins" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 29 to June 6, 2019
