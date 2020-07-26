1/1
William S. Keltz
1961 - 2020
William S. Keltz, 59, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 12, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John J. "Jack" Keltz and Kathryn A. (Karasack) Keltz. For 37 years, Bill was employed at St. Vincent Archabbey and College, and since 1989 he has been the sexton of St. Vincent Cemetery. He was also an accomplished guitar player. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, M. Elaine Cawoski. Bill is survived by his wife, Kathi (Cawoski) Keltz, of Latrobe; two daughters, Jessica L. Iscrupe, of Connellsville, and Jodi M. Keltz, of Latrobe; a stepson, Jesse Ezykowsky; one brother, Robert C. Keltz, and his wife Kimberly, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Olivia and Richard Iscrupe, and Reed Connors; his father-in-law, Thomas F. Cawoski, of Latrobe; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas R. Cawoski, of Squirrel Hill, and Kristin A. Murray, of Bordentown, N.J.; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and his loving dogs, Bella and Zoey. Honoring Bill's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Kathie, please accept my condolences. Sincerely, Anita Ament
Anita Ament
Friend
