William Simmons
1935 - 2020-06-20
William "Hank" Simmons, 84, of Sutersville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Vernon of Elizabeth. He was born June 23, 1935, in Greensburg and was a son of the late William and Emma (Lux) Simmons. He served in the Army Reserve. He was the owner of Hank's Bar in Sutersville. He was a member of Moose Lodge No. 1358 of Sutersville. He is survived by two sisters, Emma Jean Lipniskis and husband Joe, of Hutchinson, and Sara Jane Simmons, of Gratztown; two nephews, Jeffrey Lipniskis and wife Antionette, of Sarver, and Kurt Lipniskis, of Kittanning; two great-nephews, Andrew Lipniskis and wife Ivy, of White Oak, and Zachary Lipniskis and fiance Mahaila, of Sutersville; and a great-niece, Sarah Lipniskis and boyfriend Peyton, of Sarver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (Cavicchio) Simmons. Because of concerns about the coronavirus, services are private. Arrangements are by J. WILLIAM McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME in West Newton.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
