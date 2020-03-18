|
William T. Calderone, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Jeannette and was the son of the late James and Lula (Frye) Calderone. William enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and followed his nephew Billy Burke, who is the pastor in the Billy Burke Ministries. He is survived by his wife, Shelby (Rhodes) Calderone; his children, Christie L. Bevan (Doug), of Greensburg, Vickie Lynn Kaylor (Ed), of Blairsville, and Billie Jo Donnelly (Ed), of Greensburg; grandchildren, Douglas Bevan Jr., Marty Lavender, Christopher Kaylor, Kacey Kaylor, Chase Kaylor, Eddie Donnelly and Mackenzie Noelle Donnelly; his seven great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Sally Clark, of North Carolina, and Janice Hill, of Florida. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Calderone, and his sisters, Josie Brown, Evelyn Tomcanin and Dolores Carey. Services will be held at a later date and are provided by C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.