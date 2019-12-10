Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
William T. Roche


1940 - 08
William T. Roche Obituary
William T. Roche, 79, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Elizabeth and was a son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Brown) Roche. William was a veteran in the Army. William is survived by his loving wife, Margo Roche, of Youngwood; his daughter, Katrina Roche, of Cumberland, Md.; stepdaughter, Dana Chambers (George), of Hunker; his step-grandchildren, Michael and Rachel; a step-great-grandson, Owen Michael; and his brother, David Roche (Ruth), of Cumberland, Md.
Services are private.
For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 10, 2019
