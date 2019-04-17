|
|
William "Bill" Tatters, 55, of Pitcairn, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Diana Tatters (Cochran); loving father of Cheyenne Tatters; brother of Jacqueline (the late Jerry) Behe, Richard (Diane) Tatters Jr. and Jimmy (Susan) Tatters; and a son of the late Richard Sr. and Faye Tatters (Heath). Bill is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Bill worked for Waste Management for 31 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting in Colorado.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Pitcairn Park Building, 557 Broadway St., Pitcairn, PA 15140. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019