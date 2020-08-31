William "Bill" Tuscano died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Many people think that Bill reinvented himself when, in 1992, he traded the successful W.N. Tuscano Agency, that he started in 1970, for a small gas station and bait shop at Longbridge in Ligonier. He had wanted to have his own gas station as a way to connect with the public on their travels down the Lincoln Highway since his days as a truck driver delivering gas to area Sunoco stations. But Bill's life story was a series of reinventions, and they continued throughout his life. Bill was born on a 200-acre apple orchard near Milford, Pa., on June 6, 1927, to Alfred H. and Katherine Barkley Tuscano. And so he began his life as a farm boy. When the Great Depression made it impossible to keep the farm, his family, Bill and two sisters, relocated to Greensburg, where his father secured a job in life insurance sales. After graduation from Greensburg High School in 1945, Bill enlisted in the Navy. When the war ended, he came back to the states and enrolled at Waynesburg Junior College. In 1948, he married his childhood sweetheart, Virginia "Jinny" Boone. Bill made his living from then until 1966 as a long-haul truck driver and then as a local gas delivery driver for Sun Oil. Between 1949 and 1962, Bill and Jinny had six kids, Sue, Al, Barry and Joady, followed by Jinny and Rob, who arrived after a six-year lull. It was in 1966 that he ran for, and won, the local seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. During his two-year term in the House, he secured a position at Westmoreland Casualty Insurance Co., which motivated him to start his own insurance agency. For the next 22 years, Bill led the organization and brought several of his children into the business. In 1992, Bill retired and, in classic Bill Tuscano style, he and his wife got on his motorcycle for a cross-country adventure. As it turns out, Bill couldn't stay retired for long. He was always thinking about what's next: the next motorcycle trip he was taking, the next business he was going to open, the next meal he was going to cook for Jinny. Whenever you ran into Bill, he left a lasting impression and a wonderful smile. He left behind many friends as he stayed active in the community, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, going on mission trips to Agua Viva Children's Home in Guatemala, and as a long-standing member of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church. Bill has yet again reinvented himself in his connection with his six children, his 19 grandchildren, his 25 great-grandchildren and his two great-great-grandchildren. His most lasting legacy, however, is and always will be the love of his family and their love for each other. There will be a private family service Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Michael's of the Valley Outreach. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
