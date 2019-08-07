Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
William V. Madine


1937 - 2019
William V. Madine Obituary
William V. "Bill" Madine, 82, of Plum Borough, died Sunday, Aug.4, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (Greene) Madine; father of Scott (Brenda Kestner) Madine, Laurie Madine and Kathy (Dave) Martin; adoring grandfather of Kellee (Tony) Frattaroli, Brooke (Dennis) Anderson, Sami (Ryan Romano) Locke, Madison Madine, Camden and Jared Haldeman, Bailey and Aaron Martin; great-grandfather of Katie, Grant, MaKenna, Logan and McKailee; brother of Samuel (Winnie) Madine and the late Judy (Wayne) Staats; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.A hardworking man, Bill was retired from Bell Telephone after 45 years. He will be remembered for his endless love of his grandchildren and amazing cooking skills. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, was a devoted NASCAR and oldies fan, animal lover and dedicated Jim Cramer fan. He will forever be known by his grandkids as "The Smartest Man in the World."
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019
