William V. Mitchell
1941 - 2020-09-02
William V. Mitchell, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Natrona Heights, to the late William and Valerie (Masarik) Mitchell. His beloved wife of 55 years, Laura A. Mitchell (Ostrowski), preceded him in death earlier this year. Mitch is survived by his children, William (Brooke) Mitchell, Laurie (Steve) Suhy and Michael (Rhonda) Mitchell; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Nicholas, Isabella, Alexander, Eli, Ava, Analise and Abigail; siblings, Carol (George) Fries, Marcia Hill, and Keith (Bonnie) Mitchell; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Navy, where he toured throughout the Mediterranean. Following discharge, he was employed at Beneficial Finance, where he met his future wife, getting married Feb. 13, 1965. Mitch was a fan of taking the long road and enjoyed RV family vacations and in later years, long drives with his wife. There was no such thing as "out of the way." After 25 years at Beneficial, he went to work at Quest Diagnostics, spent time teaching finance and also helped to establish the Citizens Family Health Clinic in New Kensington. "Pap" enjoyed visiting his children and grandkids throughout the country, especially if it involved a warm sandy beach or a chance to see ships or submarines. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and never missed the daily crossword puzzle, reading the Valley from beginning to end. His devotion to his wife remains an example to us all. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
