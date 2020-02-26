Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Route 981
Belle Vernon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hrach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Hrach


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. Hrach Obituary
William W. Hrach, 86, of Smithton, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Bill was born and raised on a farm in Barren Run to the late William and Pauline (Barcovitch) Hrach, Nov. 3, 1933. Bill attended South Huntingdon High School Class of 1952. He joined the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. He married Joanna Barnhart Hrach in 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Scottdale, where he was a former member. He became the father of a son, William Harch III, in 1961, and a daughter, Sheri Doernte, in 1968. After a few years of farming, he started working at the former Commercial Stone Corporation, where he helped build the plants from the ground up and retired at the age of 67. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66 for 50 years. Upon retirement, Barren Run United Methodist Church was destroyed by arson and Bill began doing volunteer construction of the new Barren Run Church until it was completed. Since then, Bill has attended Olive Branch Baptist Church in Rostraver and during the time of his illness, Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt took time to visit, read scripture and pray with Bill. He is survived by his wife, Joanna; children, Bill (Tammy) Hrach, of Belle Vernon, and Sheri (Lee) Doernte, of Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Lee (Alessandra) Doernte, Kayla (Joshua) Mills, Bill (Gina) Hrach, Justin (Melissa) Hrach, Morgan (Chris) Webb and Jasmine, Vanessa and Jacob Hrach; great-grandsons, Caleb, Christian and Cameron Mills, Chase Hrach and Logan Webb; and also twin grandsons to be born; great-granddaughters, Hadly Hrach and Laney Webb; brother, Thomas (Marlene) Hrach; sister, Mary Powley; and a very special niece, Linda Kowalewski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Hrach and Frances Schuster; two infant sisters; one infant brother; brother, Charles Hrach; grandson, Jason Hrach; and great-granddaughter, Molly Hrach. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are asked to meet for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday in Olive Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Barren Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -