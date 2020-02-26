|
|
William W. Hrach, 86, of Smithton, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Bill was born and raised on a farm in Barren Run to the late William and Pauline (Barcovitch) Hrach, Nov. 3, 1933. Bill attended South Huntingdon High School Class of 1952. He joined the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. He married Joanna Barnhart Hrach in 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Scottdale, where he was a former member. He became the father of a son, William Harch III, in 1961, and a daughter, Sheri Doernte, in 1968. After a few years of farming, he started working at the former Commercial Stone Corporation, where he helped build the plants from the ground up and retired at the age of 67. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66 for 50 years. Upon retirement, Barren Run United Methodist Church was destroyed by arson and Bill began doing volunteer construction of the new Barren Run Church until it was completed. Since then, Bill has attended Olive Branch Baptist Church in Rostraver and during the time of his illness, Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt took time to visit, read scripture and pray with Bill. He is survived by his wife, Joanna; children, Bill (Tammy) Hrach, of Belle Vernon, and Sheri (Lee) Doernte, of Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Lee (Alessandra) Doernte, Kayla (Joshua) Mills, Bill (Gina) Hrach, Justin (Melissa) Hrach, Morgan (Chris) Webb and Jasmine, Vanessa and Jacob Hrach; great-grandsons, Caleb, Christian and Cameron Mills, Chase Hrach and Logan Webb; and also twin grandsons to be born; great-granddaughters, Hadly Hrach and Laney Webb; brother, Thomas (Marlene) Hrach; sister, Mary Powley; and a very special niece, Linda Kowalewski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Hrach and Frances Schuster; two infant sisters; one infant brother; brother, Charles Hrach; grandson, Jason Hrach; and great-granddaughter, Molly Hrach. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are asked to meet for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday in Olive Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Barren Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.