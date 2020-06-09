William W. Riley, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, unexpectedly and tragically due to complications from a motorcycle accident. Mr. Riley was born July 8, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Harry and Marie Herbert Riley. He was a graduate or the former East Huntingdon High School. Bill was employed as a truck driver for Super Value for more than 35 years. He was a member of the Allegheny Mountain Antique Motorcycle Club. Bill will be remembered by many, but especially by his daily morning coffee group at McDonalds, where there will now be an empty seat. Bill will truly be missed. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 57 years, Linda Johnson Riley, by his son, William Riley and Susan, his daughter, Christine Martin and Jeff, and by his beloved grandchildren, Justin, Erica, Paige and Zoe. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Riley, in 1974. Family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Bill will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.