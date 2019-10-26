|
William W. Trump, 63, of New Stanton, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of Barbara (Specht) Trump, of Youngwood, and the late Harrold W. "Bill" Trump. Prior to retirement, he had worked as a welder, and currently worked as a mechanical technician for KAR Auction Services, New Stanton. William was a member of the Hempfield Hunt Club. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann M. (Thomas) Trump; his son, Bud T. Trump, of New Stanton; his daughter, Rosie M. Trump and husband, Christopher Rogers, of Reno, Nev.; his brother, Robert Trump and partner, Joseph Carlson, of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Lynn Wiykovics, of Latrobe, and Beverly Struble and husband, Denny, of Youngwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment is private.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019