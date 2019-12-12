|
William W. "Bill" Wilson, 90, of Murrysville, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born Aug. 9, 1929, in Turtle Creek, a son of the late William and Anna (Hall) Wilson. Bill was a retired railroad engineer who enjoyed photography, especially wildlife. He was the proprietor of Wilson's Nursery in Murrysville. Bill was an avid hunter and a Korean War veteran having served with the 330th Commission Recon Co. from 1951 to 1952. Surviving is his beloved wife, Marie (Rosenbayger) Wilson; loving children, Kim Restagno (the late Frank), of Murrysville, Beverly Wilson (Mike Yaggi), of Greensburg, and Bonnie Henderson (Barry), of Manor; cherished grandchildren, Kristine Johnson (Josh), Kelley Wilbanks, Kati Miller (Nick), Meghan (Eric) and Rachael; also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 7 p.m. with military honors accorded by the Greensburg Post 33. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sparro Retriever Rescue Org., 142 Stark Drive, Plum Borough, PA 15239. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 12, 2019