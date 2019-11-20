|
Willis E. Lowe, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was born March 8, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Willis and Edna Mae (Brown) Lowe. Throughout his life, he worked as an auto body man at several locations, including Baierl Chevrolet, Day Chevrolet, Hazel's Auto Sales, Norwin Dodge, and American Jeep and Eagle. He was an avid football fan, a Steelers season ticket holder since 1972, and attended four Super Bowls. Willis loved riding motorcycles and customized his bikes. He was a member of many local social clubs and was loved by everyone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Regina J. (Ring) Lowe. He is survived by his children, Traci (Shawn) Steffey, of Manor, and Steven (Diane) Lowe, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Nicole, Shawna, Steven, Sierra, and Sidney; and his sister, Kaye Daily, of Latrobe.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019