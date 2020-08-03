1/
Willis F. O'Neil Jr.
1919 - 2020
Willis F. O'Neil Jr. went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 30, 2020. Willis was born Dec. 7, 1919, in Pricedale, Pa. He was the eldest son of the late Willis and Leona (Simon) O'Neil. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 38 years by General Motors Fisher Body and was a member of Local Union 544. Willis was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, the FCLSA SO77, of McKeesport, Irwin Moose Lodge 293 and a 50-year member of the F&AM Polaris Lodge. He was also a member of the Model A Restorer's Club, an avid traveler, camper and hunter. He enjoyed model trains, model planes and antique cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Beverly; his brother, Edwin Lee; sister, Kay Otley; and his daughter, Lee Ann Gramus. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years and best friend, Mary Anne O'Neil; a son, Geary Lee O'Neil; and two grandsons, several nieces, nephews and his canine companions, Danny Boy and Miss Poppy. The family wishes a special thank you to AHN Hospice for their care and compassion. Private services were held at the Belle Vernon Cemetery with Chaplain Tony Richardson-Eckers from the Allegheny Health Network officiating. Due to covid-19, the family will have a memorial service in the near future to celebrate Willis' life. Arrangements are by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

