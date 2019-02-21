Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Swearer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis R. Swearer Jr.


1927 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willis R. Swearer Jr. Obituary
Willis R. Swearer Jr., 91, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born May 23, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Willis R. and Margaret F. Swearer. He graduated from Peabody High School and the University of Pittsburgh and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Bill began his career in investment banking in 1948 with Fawcett, Steele and retired from Janney Montgomery Scott in 1991. He was a member of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, in Rector. He was an avid tennis player and an excellent photographer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane S. Meyers; brother-in-law, Jack D. Meyers; and a nephew, Jack D. (Deck) Meyers Jr. He is survived by his wife, Leila Lewis Swearer, and a nephew, Robert W. Meyers and his wife, Tanya, of Mechanicsburg.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Dr. James B. Simons officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, PO Box 366, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.