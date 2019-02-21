Willis R. Swearer Jr., 91, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born May 23, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Willis R. and Margaret F. Swearer. He graduated from Peabody High School and the University of Pittsburgh and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Bill began his career in investment banking in 1948 with Fawcett, Steele and retired from Janney Montgomery Scott in 1991. He was a member of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, in Rector. He was an avid tennis player and an excellent photographer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane S. Meyers; brother-in-law, Jack D. Meyers; and a nephew, Jack D. (Deck) Meyers Jr. He is survived by his wife, Leila Lewis Swearer, and a nephew, Robert W. Meyers and his wife, Tanya, of Mechanicsburg.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Dr. James B. Simons officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, PO Box 366, Ligonier, PA 15658.