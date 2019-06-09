Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Willovene Latshaw Obituary
Willovene "Billie" Latshaw, 90, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born Sept. 19, 1928, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late John and Lena Bauserman Clawson. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Carl W. Latshaw, Feb. 11, 2019. She is survived by her brother, John (Dolly) Clawson; a sister, Bonnie Miller; and a longtime family friend, Allan Eastbourn. She graduated from Franklin High in 1946, married, and moved to Chicago, Ill. for 11 years, where she began her career as an executive secretary for the president and owner of Chefmaster. Upon returning to Murrysville, Billie acquired her private pilot's license, and later her own plane. She was a member of an international women's pilot organization known as The Ninety-Nines "99s", which hosted an annual Air Derby at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe. Billie was a family caregiver and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. She enjoyed cross-country skiing and hiking.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor, the Rev. Edward R. Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668, in Billie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 9 to June 11, 2019
