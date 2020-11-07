Wilma B. (Davis) Wadsworth, 89, a longtime resident of Acme, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in RNC at Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg. She was born Dec. 22, 1930, in White, a daughter of the late James U. and Anna Stouffer Davis. Wilma was involved at the Acme Community Center. She was the Judge of Elections in Mt. Pleasant Township for the Pleasant Valley Precinct for many years. She was a member of Acme United Methodist Church. In her leisure time, Wilma enjoyed quilting. Wilma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Randy Wadsworth and wife, Naomi, of Champion, Geary Wadsworth, of Champion, and Debra Dolan and husband, Joseph, of Muncie, Ind.; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and Randy; and her great-grandchildren, Paige, Jake, Myles, Tyler and Aubrey. Wilma was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Harold Dean Wadsworth, on Dec. 10, 1998; her sisters, Olive Echard, Lida Davis, Vergie Harrill and Stella Fissella; and her brothers, Harry and Jesse Davis. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor James Llewellyn officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Donegal Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com
.