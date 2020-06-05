Wilma S. Ultis, 68, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Greensburg. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronn P. Ultis; daughters, Nina (Kunta) Fossett, of Bristow, Va., Denise (Jeff) Keracher, of Greensburg, and Diana McAllister, of Turtle Creek; her sister and best friend, Katy Celio (Mark Yeskey), of Herminie; brother, David Shick, of Lowber; grandchildren, Jesse, Sydney, Kyle, Taylor, Cyrus and Quentin; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Freda (Greagor) Shick; father and mother-in-law, Andy and Velma Ultis; daughter, Dawn Ultis; sister, Janice Lipski; and brother, Johnny Shick. Wilma was a member of the Irwin Eagles No. 1671, the Irwin Moose Lodge 236, the Wendel Athletic Association and the Italian Minor's Society in Hahntown. Wilma and Ronn enjoyed riding their Sportster. There is no visitation. Private inurnment will be at the Westmoreland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greensburg. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.