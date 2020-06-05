Wilma S. Ultis
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma S. Ultis, 68, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Greensburg. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronn P. Ultis; daughters, Nina (Kunta) Fossett, of Bristow, Va., Denise (Jeff) Keracher, of Greensburg, and Diana McAllister, of Turtle Creek; her sister and best friend, Katy Celio (Mark Yeskey), of Herminie; brother, David Shick, of Lowber; grandchildren, Jesse, Sydney, Kyle, Taylor, Cyrus and Quentin; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Freda (Greagor) Shick; father and mother-in-law, Andy and Velma Ultis; daughter, Dawn Ultis; sister, Janice Lipski; and brother, Johnny Shick. Wilma was a member of the Irwin Eagles No. 1671, the Irwin Moose Lodge 236, the Wendel Athletic Association and the Italian Minor's Society in Hahntown. Wilma and Ronn enjoyed riding their Sportster. There is no visitation. Private inurnment will be at the Westmoreland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greensburg. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved